Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after bags of garbage tossed into office in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:04 pm
Police in LIndsay are looking to identify this man in a mischief investigation.
Police in LIndsay are looking to identify this man in a mischief investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect who reportedly tossed bags of garbage into an office last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, a man parked a grey car on Lindsay Street North and then removed two bags of garbage from the vehicle.

He then walked into an office on the street and tossed the bags inside.

Read more: Lindsay police allege bike-riding purse snatcher robbed woman in downtown alley

Police say the man then returned to his vehicle and left. He did not speak to staff inside the office.

Trending Stories

On Monday, police released an image of the suspect caught on a surveillance camera. The man is described as 40 to 50 years old with a stocky build and a goatee. He was wearing a dark T-shirt with a small logo on the left front side and a dark baseball hat with a logo on the front.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Peterborough businesses see rise in customer verbal abuse, violence due to COVID-19 safety measures
Peterborough businesses see rise in customer verbal abuse, violence due to COVID-19 safety measures
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayGarbageMischiefLindsay PoliceDumping garbageLindsay Street Northgarbage toss
Flyers
More weekly flyers