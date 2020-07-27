Police seek suspect after bags of garbage tossed into office in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect who reportedly tossed bags of garbage into an office last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:30 a.m. on July 23, a man parked a grey car on Lindsay Street North and then removed two bags of garbage from the vehicle.

He then walked into an office on the street and tossed the bags inside.

Police say the man then returned to his vehicle and left. He did not speak to staff inside the office.

On Monday, police released an image of the suspect caught on a surveillance camera. The man is described as 40 to 50 years old with a stocky build and a goatee. He was wearing a dark T-shirt with a small logo on the left front side and a dark baseball hat with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

