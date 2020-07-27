Lindsay police allege bike-riding purse snatcher robbed woman in downtown alley

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a woman had her purse stolen on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., a woman was walking in the area of Kent Street West and went through an alley between two downtown businesses.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect after reported armed robbery at store

At the end of the alley near a municipal parking lot, a man on a bicycle allegedly pulled a purse off the woman’s shoulder, knocking her to the ground. The suspect fled the area.

The woman was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police say the suspect is Caucasian with a medium build. He was wearing a red hat, dark shirt, grey shorts and black shoes while riding a red mountain bike and carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

1:38 Pedal power in Peterborough amid the coronavirus pandemic Pedal power in Peterborough amid the coronavirus pandemic