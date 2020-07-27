Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police allege bike-riding purse snatcher robbed woman in downtown alley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 3:03 pm
Lindsay police are seeking a robbery suspect.
Lindsay police are seeking a robbery suspect. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a woman had her purse stolen on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., a woman was walking in the area of Kent Street West and went through an alley between two downtown businesses.

Read more: Lindsay police seek suspect after reported armed robbery at store

At the end of the alley near a municipal parking lot, a man on a bicycle allegedly pulled a purse off the woman’s shoulder, knocking her to the ground. The suspect fled the area.

Trending Stories

The woman was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police say the suspect is Caucasian with a medium build. He was wearing a red hat, dark shirt, grey shorts and black shoes while riding a red mountain bike and carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Pedal power in Peterborough amid the coronavirus pandemic
Pedal power in Peterborough amid the coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers