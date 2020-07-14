Lindsay police seek suspect after reported armed robbery at store

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a reported store robbery on Monday night.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to Lindsay St. South store around 8:12 p.m. for a reported robbery. It’s alleged a man in disguise entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.
Read more: Mandatory masking goes into effect in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit catchment area
Police say the suspect received a quantity of cash and then fled the store and was last seen heading west on Durham Street.
The suspect is described as a slim Caucasian who was wearing a black hoodie and cap, blue jeans along with a face mask and white-rimmed glasses.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
Comments