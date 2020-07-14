Menu

Crime

Lindsay police seek suspect after reported armed robbery at store

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay released this photo of a suspect in a store robbery on Monday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a reported store robbery on Monday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to Lindsay St. South store around 8:12 p.m. for a reported robbery. It’s alleged a man in disguise entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the suspect received a quantity of cash and then fled the store and was last seen heading west on Durham Street.

The suspect is described as a slim Caucasian who was wearing a black hoodie and cap, blue jeans along with a face mask and white-rimmed glasses.

Police in Lindsay released this photo of a suspect in a store robbery on Monday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

