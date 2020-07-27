Call from citizen leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough store parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving charge following a call from a concerned citizen on Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service say that around 6:20 p.m., a witness reported that a suspected impaired individual had left a Lansdowne Street West store and got into a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle with the driver inside still parked in the store parking lot. Police allege officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

David Jonathan Reddish, 58, of Brunswick Avenue, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Reddish was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 24, police said Monday.