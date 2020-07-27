Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Call from citizen leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough store parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:01 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop Friday.
A Peterborough man is accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop Friday. AP file photo

A Peterborough man faces an impaired driving charge following a call from a concerned citizen on Friday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service say that around 6:20 p.m., a witness reported that a suspected impaired individual had left a Lansdowne Street West store and got into a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle with the driver inside still parked in the store parking lot. Police allege officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving after vehicle strikes cruiser: police

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

David Jonathan Reddish, 58, of Brunswick Avenue, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Reddish was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 24, police said Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimePeterborough impaired
Flyers
More weekly flyers