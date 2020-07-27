Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal e-bike collision at Hunt Club and Conroy

The Ottawa police are looking to speak with anyone who saw a vehicle collide with an e-bike rider at a south-end intersection this past weekend.
An Ottawa police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday that a 62-year-old man died after he was struck while riding an e-bike Saturday evening at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.
A video of the incident has circulated online since the collision, but Ottawa police have asked residents to stop sharing the footage out of respect for the deceased.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.
