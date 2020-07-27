18 active coronavirus cases remain in Guelph: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says there are 18 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, including one person in hospital.

The latest numbers released on Monday show two new cases, bringing the total to 236 in the Royal City.

That number includes 207 who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Guelph’s death toll remains at 11, where it’s been for well over a month.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road — one in the long-term care unit and one in the retirement home.

Both were declared on July 17 after four staff from each area tested positive for the virus during routine screening. There have been no other confirmed cases since.

No new cases were reported in Wellington County on Monday, as the total cases remained at 88. There are seven active cases and two people have died.

Ontario reported 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 38,799.

One new death was reported, bringing the death toll in Ontario to 2,764.

