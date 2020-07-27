COVID-19: Quebec reports no new deaths as caseload stabilizes

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update on the COVID-19 health crisis Monday afternoon, alongside Dr. Richard Massé from the department of public health.

On Monday, 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total caseload in Quebec to 58,728 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the last week, infections of COVID-19 have been averaging nearly 160 cases a day, according to provincial figures.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 5,667. It is the second time in less than a week that no new fatalities were reported, the last time being July 22.

The number of patients requiring hospitalization increased by three for a total of 200. Of those, seven are in intensive care, a decrease of three since Sunday.

Health authorities say 50,866 people in Quebec have recovered from the virus.

— With files from Global’s Alessia Maratta