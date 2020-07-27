Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports no new deaths as caseload stabilizes

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 12:16 pm
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020. The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 5,667 on Monday, July 27, 2020.
People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020. The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 5,667 on Monday, July 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide an update on the COVID-19 health crisis Monday afternoon, alongside Dr. Richard Massé from the department of public health.

Read more: Coronavirus: Grace period ends for mandatory masks on public transit in Quebec

On Monday, 145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total caseload in Quebec to 58,728 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the last week, infections of COVID-19 have been averaging nearly 160 cases a day, according to provincial figures.

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at 5,667. It is the second time in less than a week that no new fatalities were reported, the last time being July 22.

Read more: READ MORE: Young adults given new warnings as coronavirus cases spike across Canada

The number of patients requiring hospitalization increased by three for a total of 200. Of those, seven are in intensive care, a decrease of three since Sunday.

Health authorities say 50,866 people in Quebec have recovered from the virus.

— With files from Global’s Alessia Maratta

 

