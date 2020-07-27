Peterborough woman charged with assaulting a police officer, possessing concealed weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges, including assaulting a peace officer, following an incident Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers were in the area speaking with youth on the train bridge along George Street North for an unrelated matter.

Police say a woman in the area allegedly began to swear at an officer. She was cautioned by the officer who noticed the woman was in possession of a bag of unmarked cigarettes, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act.

Police allege that when the officer attempted to seize the bag, the woman assaulted the officer.

During her arrest, officers located a concealed knife in her possession.

Farrah Nicole Eriksen, 22, of Sherbrooke Street, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of failure to comply with probation, and one count of failure to comply with a probation order. Police noted the woman was currently on conditions, including not possessing any weapon, keeping the peace, and being of good behaviour.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22, police said Monday.

