Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast

Edmonton police say a person of interest is in custody after a suspicious death in the city’s southeast on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of 16 Avenue and 42 Street Southeast just before 7:30 p.m.

In a Monday news release, police said arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene but he died before being taken to hospital.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

As of Monday, an autopsy had yet to be scheduled.