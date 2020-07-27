Kitchener teen killed after being stuck by boat on Conestogo Lake

A Kitchener teen was killed in a boating incident on Conestogo Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to Wellington County OPP.
They say the 13-year-old girl was hit by a boat shortly after 4 p.m. on the lake in the Township of Mapleton.
Police say the girl was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP says the investigation into the incident continues.
They are asking witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.
