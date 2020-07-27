Menu

Crime

Kitchener teen killed after being stuck by boat on Conestogo Lake

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 9:20 am
Conestogo Lake.
Conestogo Lake. OPP_WR / Twitter

A Kitchener teen was killed in a boating incident on Conestogo Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to Wellington County OPP.

They say the 13-year-old girl was hit by a boat shortly after 4 p.m. on the lake in the Township of Mapleton.

Police say the girl was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says the investigation into the incident continues.

Trending Stories

They are asking witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.

