Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Texas protester gunned down by person who drove through crowd, opened fire: witness

By Staff The Associated Press
Austin police investigate a homicide shooting which occurred at a demonstration against police violence in downtown Austin, July 25, 2020.
Austin police investigate a homicide shooting which occurred at a demonstration against police violence in downtown Austin, July 25, 2020. Stephen Spillman/Austin American-Statesman via The Associated Press

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday as demonstrators were marching through downtown Austin, police spokeswoman Katrina Ratliff told reporters early Sunday. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle honked, turned onto a street and sped through the protesters before it apparently hit an orange barrier and stopped, witness Michael Capochiano, who took part in the demonstration, told the Austin American-Statesman. A protester with a rifle approached the vehicle and was shot by the driver, who then drove off, he said.

Read more: ‘Let’s walk’: Police in some U.S. states are joining George Floyd protesters

Story continues below advertisement

Ratliff confirmed that initial reports indicated “the victim may have been carrying a rifle.” She said the driver was detained and was co-operating with police. She didn’t release the names of the driver or the man who was killed. There was no answer at a number for an Austin police spokesperson late Sunday morning.

Trending Stories

In video that was streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering. Police can then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Sheila Foster identified the man who was shot as her son, Garrett Foster. She said he had been a regular at the protests with his fiancee.

Juneteenth: Marches held across the U.S. to commemorate end to slavery
Juneteenth: Marches held across the U.S. to commemorate end to slavery

“They’ve been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheila Foster said she was told her son was pushing his fiancee, who uses a wheelchair, through an intersection when the suspect was driving “erratically” through the crowd. She said she was told the driver shot her son three times.

The shooting happened during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TexasBlack Lives MatterMichael CapochianoProtester killed TexasSheila FosterTexas ProtestTexas protest driver gunmantexas protester gunned down
Flyers
More weekly flyers