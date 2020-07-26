52-year-old Dieppe man dead after motorcycle accident

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old motorcycle driver from Dieppe died as a result of injuries sustained after colliding with a pickup truck on Route 111 in Hillsdale, N.B.

Saturday, Sussex RCMP responded to a report of a collision in Hillsdale involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control of his vehicle and collided into an oncoming pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

He was travelling with a passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Dieppe, who was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The pickup truck driver and passenger were not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting.