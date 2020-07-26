Menu

Canada

52-year-old Dieppe man dead after motorcycle accident

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 2:39 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John LeBlanc

A 52-year-old motorcycle driver from Dieppe died as a result of injuries sustained after colliding with a pickup truck on Route 111 in Hillsdale, N.B.

Saturday, Sussex RCMP responded to a report of a collision in Hillsdale involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Police say the collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the motorcycle lost control of his vehicle and collided into an oncoming pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

He was travelling with a passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Dieppe, who was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The pickup truck driver and passenger were not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting.

