Canada

Car vandalism hits hikers visiting Kananaskis Country

By Allison Bench Global News
Vandalism at the Heart Creek Trail parking lot on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Vandalism at the Heart Creek Trail parking lot on Friday, July 24, 2020. Courtesy / Chris Booth

Several hikers who visited the Kananaskis Country area this weekend found an unwelcome surprise when they returned to their vehicles.

According to one hiker, at least four vehicles at the Heart Creek Trail parking lot near Canmore had their windows smashed out on Friday.

“My kids and I, we were just going to go for a hike in the morning, and when we pulled into the lot we saw a bunch of cars with the windows all smashed out,” said Calgarian Chris Booth.

“I took a look in some of them and they had definitely been rummaged through. The glove boxes were open and things were kind of strewn around.”

Read more: Calgary man dies while hiking in Canmore area as 2 others injured in separate incidents

Another hiker told Global News that they returned to the Heart Creek Trail lot around noon and found their truck with two of its windows smashed in.

Trending Stories
A smashed-in window at a vehicle in Kananaskis Country on Friday.
A smashed-in window at a vehicle in Kananaskis Country on Friday. Courtesy / Natalie Shelby Jones

Booth said he called RCMP when he found the vehicles smashed, but this isn’t the first time he’s heard of incidents like this targeting hikers’ vehicles.

“On Facebook, there will be several posts a year of a similar nature around the Kananaskis area trailhead parking lots,” he said.

Booth said he has reached out to his MLA and Alberta Parks in hopes that something can be done to increase safety at the lots.

“It’s been a known issue for quite a few summers now,” Booth said.

“Hopefully, something can be done to improve the situation.”

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

