Nova Scotia reports no active COVID-19 cases in province

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday. There has been one recovery, leaving the province with no active cases.

The QEII testing lab completed 433 tests on Saturday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has had 62,187 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The province says 1,004 cases are now considered resolved, and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia.

1:55 Masks made mandatory in indoor public places in Nova Scotia Masks made mandatory in indoor public places in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause