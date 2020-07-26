Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports no active COVID-19 cases in province

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 11:35 am
A Nova Scotia flag on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2020.
A Nova Scotia flag on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday. There has been one recovery, leaving the province with no active cases.

The QEII testing lab completed 433 tests on Saturday, according to a news release.

In total, the province has had 62,187 negative test results and 1,067 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The province says 1,004 cases are now considered resolved, and there are currently no individuals in hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

There have also been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
