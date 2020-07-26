Ontario reports 137 new coronavirus cases, 58% new cases under age of 40

The Ontario government says there are 137 news cases of COVID-19 and that 58 per cent of them are people under the age of 40.
As of Sunday morning, the government said 38,680 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that four more people died since Saturday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 2,763.
In total, 34,359 people have recovered from the virus.
Of the 87 people in Ontario hospitals Sunday morning, 29 are in intensive care units and 21 people are on ventilators.
Public health units in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region reported higher numbers of increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 137 new cases in Ontario, 25 were in Windsor-Essex County, and 26 were reported in ottawa.View link »
