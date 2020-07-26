Ontario reports 137 new coronavirus cases, 58% new cases under age of 40

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says there are 137 news cases of COVID-19 and that 58 per cent of them are people under the age of 40.

READ MORE: 30-year-old Toronto man who spent 8 weeks on ventilator, lost 130 pounds warns others

As of Sunday morning, the government said 38,680 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that four more people died since Saturday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 2,763.

In total, 34,359 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 87 people in Ontario hospitals Sunday morning, 29 are in intensive care units and 21 people are on ventilators.

Story continues below advertisement

Today Ontario is reporting 137 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 27 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 26 cases with 25 more cases in Windsor-Essex. 58% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 26, 2020

Public health units in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region reported higher numbers of increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 137 new cases in Ontario, 25 were in Windsor-Essex County, and 26 were reported in ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement