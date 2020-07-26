Menu

Health

Ontario reports 137 new coronavirus cases, 58% new cases under age of 40

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 11:06 am
Coronavirus: Ontario to provide update on when Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel will enter Stage 3 on Wednesday
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that his government would offer an update on Wednesday as to when the Ontario regions that remain in Stage 2, including Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region, will enter Stage 3 in the government’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ontario government says there are 137 news cases of COVID-19 and that 58 per cent of them are people under the age of 40.

READ MORE: 30-year-old Toronto man who spent 8 weeks on ventilator, lost 130 pounds warns others

As of Sunday morning, the government said 38,680 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that four more people died since Saturday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 2,763.

In total, 34,359 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 87 people in Ontario hospitals Sunday morning, 29 are in intensive care units and 21 people are on ventilators.

Coronavirus: New study finds combination of masks, hand washing, social distancing stops COVID-19 spread
Trending Stories

Public health units in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region reported higher numbers of increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 137 new cases in Ontario, 25 were in Windsor-Essex County, and 26 were reported in ottawa.

