Suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police say a 22-year-old man is facing a variety of charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting in Mississauga in February.

Police said emergency crews were called to a business parking lot near Mavis Road and Britannia Road West just before 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 22 after a man was shot.

“The initial investigation revealed that a struggle ensued between the victim and one of the suspects. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim,” investigators alleged in a statement.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and police said he is still recovering from his injuries.

In an update released Saturday afternoon, officers said it was determined the accused left Canada. However, police said the suspect was returned to the country after a warrant was issued.

Mississauga resident Shahid Todd was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, occupant of a vehicle while knowing there was a firearm and robbery.

He was held for a bail hearing and is set to appear at a Brampton court.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133.