Man in critical condition after Mississauga shooting, Peel police report

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening, police say.
Peel police said they were called to a parking lot near a business in the area of Mavis and Britannia roads just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.
Officers said the incident was sparked by an possible altercation between the victim and the suspect(s).
They said the victims friends brought him to the hospital, where he was then transported to a trauma centre.
The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle, but police said there is no vehicle description at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
