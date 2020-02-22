Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after Mississauga shooting, Peel police report

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 8:44 pm
Peel police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot near Mavis and Britannia roads. .
Peel police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot near Mavis and Britannia roads. . Andrew Collins / Global News

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening, police say.

Peel police said they were called to a parking lot near a business in the area of Mavis and Britannia roads just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers said the incident was sparked by an possible altercation between the victim and the suspect(s).

They said the victims friends brought him to the hospital, where he was then transported to a trauma centre.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle, but police said there is no vehicle description at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

