Winnipeg Jazz Festival keeps things lively with garden parties during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Despite its main event being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winnipeg Jazz Festival is continuing in a reduced capacity.

The festival is hosting a series of garden parties at Dalnavert Museum, Jazz Age Garden Party, which will include virtual performances as well.

Jazz Winnipeg executive director Angela Heck told 680 CJOB they partnered with Alt Hotel and recorded performers live in the lobby, which will premiere every Thursday at 8 p.m. on the festival’s Facebook page.

Read more: Winnipeg Jazz Fest is in full swing

She said regardless of the success of the festival thus far — with Sunday’s show already sold out — it was still disappointing to cancel the festival.

Story continues below advertisement

“It really just means we don’t get to connect with the audiences that we typically do,” said Heck.

Performers at the museum include the likes of the Zachary Rushing Quartet, Jennifer Hanson and Woody Holler.

The virtual concerts will broadcast performances by Will Bonness, Sheena Rattai and Curtis Newton, among others.

Heck said even though the festival is considered international, they wanted to focus on local talent in light of Manitoba 150.

1:02 Coronavirus: Pallister pushes for Winnipeg to be named a CFL hub city, should season go ahead Coronavirus: Pallister pushes for Winnipeg to be named a CFL hub city, should season go ahead

“We’re continuing to do that with the series we’re presenting,” she says about the series.

The garden parties will take place — physically distanced — every Sunday on Dalnavert’s veranda until Aug. 23.

Heck said they’re going to finish the summer series and are already looking towards having shows pop up in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

She said regardless of what happens in the fall, they’ve started planning for next year in advance.

“Fingers crossed, but we’re definitely looking towards 2021,” she said.