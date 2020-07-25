Quebec reports 171 new COVID-19 cases as the number of active infections exceeds 2,000

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, reporting 171 new confirmed cases today.

The new cases bring the total number to 58,414. For the first time since June 26, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec has exceeded the 2,000 threshold.

The province is also reporting three deaths — one new — to bring the total to 5,666.

Despite more confirmed cases, the number of people in hospital dropped by 14 to 206 patients.

Of those, 12 are in intensive care, the same as one day earlier.

Quebec says 50,703 people have recovered from the virus.

The province has stepped up its testing capacity in recent days, with more than 16,000 tests conducted on Thursday, the last day for which figures are available.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

