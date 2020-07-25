Menu

Crime

Man arrested in robbery, sex assault outside Surrey SkyTrain station

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 12:48 pm
Police say the woman was walking underneath the Expo Line when a man approached her with a weapon.
Police say the woman was walking underneath the Expo Line when a man approached her with a weapon. Google Street View

Surrey RCMP says it has made an arrest in an alleged sex assault and robbery that rattled the community.

Police say the attack happened near the King George SkyTrain Station around 10:45 p.m., on July 10.

Woman robbed, sexually assaulted near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Investigators say the suspect brandished a weapon, robbed the victim, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.

Mounties arrested a 30-year-old man on Friday, but have not released his name, as charges have yet to be laid.

Highly anticipated Surrey police transition report released
Highly anticipated Surrey police transition report released
