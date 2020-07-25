Man arrested in robbery, sex assault outside Surrey SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says it has made an arrest in an alleged sex assault and robbery that rattled the community.

Police say the attack happened near the King George SkyTrain Station around 10:45 p.m., on July 10.

Investigators say the suspect brandished a weapon, robbed the victim, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her.

Mounties arrested a 30-year-old man on Friday, but have not released his name, as charges have yet to be laid.

