Public memorial, ‘walk for justice’ being held for Regis Korchinski-Paquet

Family and friends of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, along with community members, are set to come together to remember the 29-year-old during a public memorial on Saturday.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the family’s apartment building at 100 High Park Ave., then, at 2 p.m., the first annual Regis Korchinski-Paquet Walk for Justice will make its way through High Park.

“This is a peaceful walk calling for accountability from our decision-makers and meaningful improvements to police interactions with members of the public during a crisis,” a statement issued by the lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet’s family, adding the event “is not a protest or demonstration.”

Korchinski-Paquet died on May 27. Lawyer Knia Singh said Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, had called 911 because her daughter was in distress over a family conflict and the call was made out of “safety” and “concern.”

Singh said Korchinski-Paquet, her mother and brother all met police in the hallway leading to their 24th-floor apartment. He said the mother pleaded with officers to take Korchinski-Paquet to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) for mental health support. Family members said she was also having an epileptic seizure.

When Korchinski-Paquet told officers she needed to use the bathroom, Singh said officers followed her into the apartment unit and that when her brother tried to get her, he was stopped. The family was not in the unit while Korchinski-Paquet and police were in the apartment. She later fell from the balcony.

Thousands have in marched response to Korchinski-Paquet’s death as well as the wider issues of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

The incident is the subject of an ongoing probe by Ontario’s independent police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Singh’s office said the SIU is now in the closing stages of its investigation.

He said a second autopsy is currently being conducted outside Ontario. Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives said they want answers to what they believe are shortcomings in the SIU process.

Meanwhile, the SIU said it has spoken to three of Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family members about the incident and received a statement from a fourth. Its investigators have also interviewed 14 additional witnesses, including seven police officers.

However, the agency said it’s been made aware of another witness who was at the apartment at the time of Korchinski-Paquet’s death, and is trying to speak to that person.

The SIU said it has asked the family’s legal team, which is conducting its own investigation, to identify any additional witnesses and provide any information about the case as soon as possible.

— With files from The Canadian Press