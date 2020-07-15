Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s family completes interviews with Ontario’s police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The family of a Toronto woman who died after falling from a balcony while police were in her apartment says the interview process with the province’s police watchdog is complete.

The legal team representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet says the Special Investigations Unit is now in the closing stages of its investigation.

The family’s counsel says a second autopsy is currently being conducted outside Ontario.

Korchinski-Paquet’s relatives want answers to what they believe are shortcomings in the SIU process.

They say those issues will come to light when the findings of the investigation are made public.

A statement from the family’s lawyer says another march and memorial for Korchinski-Paquet is being planned for July 25 in Toronto.

