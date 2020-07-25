Canadians from Hong Kong rally in Vancouver against Chinese security law

Send this page to someone via email

About two dozen protesters gathered outside Oakridge Mall in Vancouver on Friday to protest China’s new Hong Kong national security law.

Demonstrators say the law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

And they said they believe people in British Columbia who are advocating in support of the law are acting on behalf of the Chinese government.

“In social media, if I was captured by the CCP, the Communist Party of China, you are liable to be arrested and put in prison for your whole life,” said one demonstrator who did not give his name for fear of repercussion.

“It includes all the foreigners, all of the human beings on earth. You or I are liable to be arrested.”

Critics of the law, which came into effect on July 1, say it wipes out the last vestiges of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The bill criminalizes dissent and criticism of the Chinese regime, including from those abroad.

Demonstators told Global News they wanted Canadians to know that Hong Kong immigrants to Canada do not support the law, and are calling on Canada to be more vocal in criticizing it.

— With files from Amanda Connolly