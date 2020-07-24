Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Calgary placed under severe thunderstorm warning for 2nd time in 2 days

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Lightning captured coming from a storm cloud in Calgary July 24, 2020.
Lightning captured coming from a storm cloud in Calgary July 24, 2020. Zach Nelson

Once again the city of Calgary was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region earlier in the day, but just after 5:30 p.m. conditions intensified and that watch was upgraded to a warning by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“This severe thunderstorm is located north of Priddis and is moving northeast at 25 kilometres per hour,” the alert said.

The storm was believed to contain up to nickel-sized hail, with additional threats of strong wind and heavy rain.

Story continues below advertisement

Reports of hail started coming into Global Calgary just after 4 p.m., and crews from the Alberta Hail Suppression Project were spotted online seeding the storm after 4 p.m.

The storm is believed to have formed west of Calgary.

As of 6 p.m. Friday areas north, south and east of Calgary were also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

