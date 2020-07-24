Calgary placed under severe thunderstorm warning for 2nd time in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Once again the city of Calgary was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region earlier in the day, but just after 5:30 p.m. conditions intensified and that watch was upgraded to a warning by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“This severe thunderstorm is located north of Priddis and is moving northeast at 25 kilometres per hour,” the alert said.

The storm was believed to contain up to nickel-sized hail, with additional threats of strong wind and heavy rain.

Hail no! Not again! A pic of the pea and twoonie-sized hail in south Calgary tonight. #YYC #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/yBIeRM4x04 — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) July 25, 2020

Reports of hail started coming into Global Calgary just after 4 p.m., and crews from the Alberta Hail Suppression Project were spotted online seeding the storm after 4 p.m.

The storm is believed to have formed west of Calgary.

As of 6 p.m. Friday areas north, south and east of Calgary were also under severe thunderstorm warnings.