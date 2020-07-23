Menu

Tornado warning issued for city of Calgary, surrounding communities

By Karen Bartko Global News
A tornado warning was issued for the city of Calgary, as well as the surrounding communities on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
A tornado warning was issued for the city of Calgary, as well as the surrounding communities on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Global News

At 2:36 p.m., Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the city of Calgary, as well as the surrounding areas of Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Specifically, Rocky View County near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T’ina Reserve are affected.

The weather agency said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

An eyewitness reported a possible tornado near Springbank at 2:30 p.m., and is heading east at 15 km/h, Environment Canada said.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, the weather agency said.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Environment Canada says if a tornado is in your area, to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

— This is a breaking news story and will be updated as the storm develops. More to come…

