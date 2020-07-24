Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal fire department issues warning about butting out in flower pots after uptick in fires

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 8:40 pm
In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker puts out a cigarette. The fire department is warning Montrealers about the dangers of putting out cigarettes in flower pots. Friday, July 24, 2020.
In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker puts out a cigarette. The fire department is warning Montrealers about the dangers of putting out cigarettes in flower pots. Friday, July 24, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/AP/ The Canadian Press

The Montreal fire department is reminding people not to butt out their cigarettes in flower pots or flower beds.

The department says people doing just that has already caused 125 fires in Montreal, resulting in over $1 million in damages.

Read more: Montreal firefighters battling four-alarm blaze at downtown apartment building

“This is twice as many as in 2019, when there were only 50 such fires,” reads a statement on the fire department’s website.

With summer far from over and people spending more time at home enjoying their balconies and patios because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are urging caution.

While butting out in a pot of earth might seem safe, potting soil can contain materials like sod and peat moss, which, according to the fire department, are flammable.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Global News Morning looks at Fire Prevention Week
Global News Morning looks at Fire Prevention Week

Despite being flammable, it can take up four or five hours for the first flames to appear after a cigarette is extinguished.

Read more: Montreal redefines the term ‘butthead’ in bid to cut down on pollution

That implies there might not be anyone around to notice the flames breaking out and prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire department recommends using an ashtray placed on a stable surface and protected from the wind or a jam jar filled with wet sand or water

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealMontreal Fire DepartmentFire PreventionCigarettes in flower potsflammable materialsFlower pot firespeat moss fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers