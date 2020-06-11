Menu

Canada

Montreal firefighters battling four-alarm blaze at downtown apartment building

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 3:02 pm
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont.
The logo of the Montreal Fire Department on a firefighter truck was photographed at Montreal on May 31, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont. Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press

About 100 firefighters are on site battling a blaze in an apartment building in downtown Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

The four-alarm fire is so far contained to the roof of the building, according to Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department.

READ MORE: ‘Firefighters are there to help’: Young Montrealers learn about fire safety

Lisi says strong winds are making it harder for first responders to keep the fire at bay. The goal is for it to not spread to neighbouring structures given the building is attached.

The three-story building is located at 1265 St-André Street at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street.

People have been evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported, according to Lisi.

Changing clocks means changing smoke alarm batteries too
Changing clocks means changing smoke alarm batteries too
Montreal Fire DepartmentMontreal fireDowntown Montreal Fire
