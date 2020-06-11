Montreal firefighters battling four-alarm blaze at downtown apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

About 100 firefighters are on site battling a blaze in an apartment building in downtown Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

The four-alarm fire is so far contained to the roof of the building, according to Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department.

Lisi says strong winds are making it harder for first responders to keep the fire at bay. The goal is for it to not spread to neighbouring structures given the building is attached.

The three-story building is located at 1265 St-André Street at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street.

People have been evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported, according to Lisi.

