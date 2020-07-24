Professional bull riding returns to Lethbridge with drive-in show

The Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Built Ford Tough Invitational, part of the Elite Canadian Monster Energy Tour, took place at the Enmax Centre Thursday night.

However, things looked different this time around as spectators watched the action from inside the arena, while being seated outside in their vehicles in the parking lot.

“You know following protocols and the safety of it was key,” said Jason Davidson, the general manager of PBR Canada. Tweet This

“So, once we got the green light on that with the city of Lethbridge, we put it together.”

Dozens of spectators enjoyed the high-adrenaline action from inside the closed arena via a 23-foot screen. Honks, beeps and cheers could be heard from the drive-in theater as fans watched 25 of the nations premier riders compete.

Many rules and regulations had to be put in place in order for the event to move forward. All attendees had to abide by physical distancing measures, for example leisurely walking around the parking lot was not permitted, nor was visiting other patrons in their vehicles. Attendees were also confined to the vicinity of their vehicles.

Only staff members were permitted inside the Enmax Centre, and everyone inside had to wear masks while following physical distancing rules.

“Been waiting a long time to getting back to riding, it’s a lot different atmosphere as to having no one in the stands or anything like that and following the safety protocols with wearing masks and stuff,” said Dakota Buttar, a professional bull rider who’s ranked number one in Canada.

Buttar said that one of the protocols involves riders wearing masks as they practice, which he says can be more difficult. Although, riders are permitted to take of their masks off as they compete.

“It’s a lot different, but all of us that are there, are willing to do whatever it takes to get back to riding,” Buttar said, as he talked about how happy he is to be performing again with fellow riders.

According to PBR, the evening was the first drive-in, fan attended sporting event in Canada since the onset of COVID-19.

Davidson says all of their riders and staff members were on board when it came to touring again, saying everyone was willing to come back to work, as several safety precautions are being taken to prevent the risk of catching the novel coronavirus.

“We reached out to the contestants through the professional bull rider’s office, and not one, there was not one, if, and, maybe or, but,” he said.

“It was 100 per cent in, you know. PBR hashtag is ‘Be Cowboy’, and you know, I think it’s just a testament to the western way of life and the western lifestyle,” Davidson added.

“So, it’s more than just a love for a sport right now, everybody’s going through tough times,” explained Buttar.

“When we get a chance, when people put together things like this, where we can go back to making money, you got to be pretty thankful for the people that are doing this for us,” he said.

The event’s winner was Garrett Green, from Meeting Creek, Alta. He delivered a dominant 2-for-2 showing and came out on top as a result.

