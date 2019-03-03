Professional bull riding tour makes a stop in Lethbridge

Local cowboys and cowgirls held onto their hats this weekend as an electrifying event took place in Lethbridge. The Enmax Centre was home to one of the largest bull riding events in the country, the PBR Professional Bull Riding Canada Monster Energy Tour.

“The PBR is ecstatic about being back in Lethbridge again in 2019, look forward to entertaining the crowd as usual,” said Jason Davidson, director of operations for PBR Canada.

And entertain they did. The sold-out event featured some of the bravest bull riders from across the country.

“This is the best of the best in Canada. I’ve said it for the last decade or more: this is one the greatest events we do have in the country. As far as competition, crowd, livestock, the majority of our buck and bulls are from the Alberta area,” added Davidson.

The bulls aren’t the only additions from southern Alberta. Dayton Johnston is from Milk River, Alta., and has been a strong competitor so far in this year’s tour.

“It’s a dream come true for me. I started out just riding amateur associations. I always wanted to become professional but I was never really at that level. Then, the last couple of years, I picked it up and been working my butt off. Now, I’m here, and it feels good,” said Johnston.

Another southern Alberta native is Logan Beiver, who was born and raised in Claresholm.

“You’re conquering a beast. It’s something you’ve got to work at; you can’t predict your outcome, you’ve got to try hard,” said Beiver.

For these athletes, being home does bring some comfort, as the work they do isn’t for the faint of heart.

“Bull riders are going to say they’re not scared, but you are a little bit scared. But it amps you up and gets your adrenaline going, and it’s crazy,” said Johnston.

Davidson added: “Any time an athlete can perform in front of a hometown crowd, that’s a feeling or an opportunity you can never recreate.”

This is the second of 10 PBR events that will be held throughout Canada as many of these athletes earn points for future competitions.