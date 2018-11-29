Sports
November 29, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: November 29, 2018 6:18 pm

PBR athletes give advice to next generation of bull riders

By Derek Bidwell Global News

The PBR Canada finals were this past weekend in Saskatoon and with some of the countries’ best bull riders in town.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canadian Finals were this past weekend at SaskTel Centre with Saskatchewan bull riders finishing in the top-two spots.

Cody Coverchuk, from Meadow Lake, ended up earning the national title, while Kindersley’s Dakota Buttar finished second.

Rounding out the top five were Brock Radford from De Winton, Alta., in third, Zane Lambert from Ponoka, Alta., in fourth, and three-time PBR Canadian champion Aaron Roy from Yellow Grass, Sask., fifth.

Global’s Derek Bidwell had a chance to sit down with Lambert and Roy in Saskatoon and asked what advice they’d give to the next generation of Canadian bull riders.

WATCH BELOW: PBR athletes give advice to next generation of bull riders

