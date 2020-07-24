Emily Cave preparing special gift and letter for Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Emily Cave is hoping to inspire the Edmonton Oilers as they move into the post-season.

Emily is the widow of the late Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, who passed away in April after suffering a brain bleed. She can’t interact with the Oilers in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she’ll be having a surprise gift and a letter from her left in each of their stalls next week.

“Only Connor [McDavid] and Dave Tippett know what it’s going to be. It’s nothing big or anything like that. It’s just something special they can keep in their stall or that they can wear everyday,” said Emily.

“I think they’ll all enjoy it. Hopefully, they’ll all post about it and then you’ll all know.”

Emily said she wants to thank the players for their support and to tell them that she knows Colby is proud of them.

On Saturday, the Oilers will resume training camp with the Colby Cave Memorial Fund Scrimmage. All the players will wear Colby’s No. 12. Down the road, the jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the fund. Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

“One of the big things is I’m going to miss seeing Colby as a dad,” said Emily. “He’d be an incredible dad, but I know how many kids he’s going to help through this foundation.”

