Crime

Building fire in City of Kawartha Lakes deemed suspicious: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 3:10 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a suspicious fire on Friday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a morning fire which they are deeming as suspicious.

OPP and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Services attended a residence on Tracey’s Hill Road in Downeyville, about 10 kilometres southeast Lindsay, in response to a structure fire.

Police say the residence was unoccupied at the time. The building sustained minor damage.

Read more: Barbecue malfunction blamed for house fire in Peterborough

OPP say are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone noticed any vehicles parked along Tracey’s Hill Road or nearby Esker Road between Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 9 p.m., contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

