B.C. farm worker claims assault, wrongful arrest by police

An investigation is underway by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner after a farm worker in Abbotsford, B.C., alleged he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by police.

Abbotsford police said Friday that they assisted officers with the RCMP’s Federal Serious Organized Crime Border Integrity unit on July 20 in a drug smuggling investigation along the Canada/US border.

Officers were searching for a number of suspects, police said, and a few men were found on a nearby farm. They were detained and later released when it was determined they were not the suspects, police added.

According to the Abbotsford News, one of the farm workers was punched and kicked by an officer and attacked by a police dog while another was held at gunpoint.

Hugo Velazquez, coordinator of the seasonal agricultural workers program at the Mexican consulate in Vancouver, has been in contact with the farm workers and is providing assistance.

“An investigation will proceed under the Police Act to determine whether any of the municipal officers involved committed misconduct. The investigation will examine the circumstances of police response and any force used,” Andrea Spindler, the deputy police complaint commissioner, said in a release.

Vancouver police will conduct the investigation as a third-party police agency, the release added.