Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. farm worker claims assault, wrongful arrest by police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 2:54 pm
The Abbotsford Police Department.
An investigation into what happened in Abbotsford will now be conducted by the Vancouver police. Global News

An investigation is underway by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner after a farm worker in Abbotsford, B.C., alleged he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by police.

Abbotsford police said Friday that they assisted officers with the RCMP’s Federal Serious Organized Crime Border Integrity unit on July 20 in a drug smuggling investigation along the Canada/US border.

Officers were searching for a number of suspects, police said, and a few men were found on a nearby farm. They were detained and later released when it was determined they were not the suspects, police added.

Trending Stories

According to the Abbotsford News, one of the farm workers was punched and kicked by an officer and attacked by a police dog while another was held at gunpoint.

Read more: Review to be held in ruling on B.C. cop who assaulted, harassed estranged spouse

Story continues below advertisement

Hugo Velazquez, coordinator of the seasonal agricultural workers program at the Mexican consulate in Vancouver, has been in contact with the farm workers and is providing assistance.

“An investigation will proceed under the Police Act to determine whether any of the municipal officers involved committed misconduct. The investigation will examine the circumstances of police response and any force used,” Andrea Spindler, the deputy police complaint commissioner, said in a release.

Vancouver police will conduct the investigation as a third-party police agency, the release added.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug BustAbbotsford policeOffice of the Police Complaints CommissionerMexican Consulatedrug smuggling ringfarm workerAbbotsford farm worker assaultAbbotsford Police Investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers