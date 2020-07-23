Chilliwack RCMP search for 21-year-old woman missing for nearly a week

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a 21-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a week.
Margaret Jean Collins was last seen on July 17, in the 4500-block of Yale Road.
Police and caregivers are concerend for Collins’ well-being.
She is described as five-foot-five and 159 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Collins is asked to contact RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
