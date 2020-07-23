Menu

Crime

Chilliwack RCMP search for 21-year-old woman missing for nearly a week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 7:58 pm
Margaret Jean Collins was last seen on July 17.
Margaret Jean Collins was last seen on July 17. RCMP handout

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a 21-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Margaret Jean Collins was last seen on July 17, in the 4500-block of Yale Road.

Read more: Supporters search for B.C. woman missing under suspicious circumstances

Police and caregivers are concerend for Collins’ well-being.

She is described as five-foot-five and 159 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Collins is asked to contact RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Mother of missing Chilliwack man makes emotional appeal
