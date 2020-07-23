Saint John man arrested on Canada-wide 2nd-degree murder warrant

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been arrested.

RCMP say Tyler Gamblin, 20, was arrested in Woodstock, N.B., at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday following a tip received by Crime Stoppers. Two other people were also arrested.

Gamblin was charged July 15 with second-degree murder after the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued at the time of the charge.

On July 8, Hampton RCMP responded to an area along Route 825 in Fairfield, N.B., and found Gallant injured along the side of the road, having suffered stab wounds. He was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital, where he later died.

RCMP say Gamblin is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 24.

Members of Woodstock RCMP, the RCMP crime reduction unit and Woodstock Police Force were involved in the arrest.