Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saint John man arrested on Canada-wide 2nd-degree murder warrant

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 5:06 pm
New Brunswick RCMP

A Saint John man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been arrested.

RCMP say Tyler Gamblin, 20, was arrested in Woodstock, N.B., at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday following a tip received by Crime Stoppers. Two other people were also arrested.

Gamblin was charged July 15 with second-degree murder after the death of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued at the time of the charge.

Read more: 20-year-old charged with second-degree murder in N.B. wanted on Canada-wide warrant

On July 8, Hampton RCMP responded to an area along Route 825 in Fairfield, N.B., and found Gallant injured along the side of the road, having suffered stab wounds. He was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say Gamblin is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 24.

Read more: Grieving N.B. mother asks public to help find man wanted for murder in son’s death

Members of Woodstock RCMP, the RCMP crime reduction unit and Woodstock Police Force were involved in the arrest.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMurderSecond Degree MurderCanada-Wide WarrantArrestedSaint John Regional HospitalStab WoundsFairfieldWoodstock RCMPTyler GamblinWoodstock Police ForceNathan GallantRoute 825
Flyers
More weekly flyers