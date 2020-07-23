Menu

Crime

Headstones toppled, damaged at one of Calgary’s oldest cemeteries

By Tracy Nagai Global News
One of several monuments found vandalized at Union Cemetery in Calgary in July.
One of several monuments found vandalized at Union Cemetery in Calgary in July. Tracy Nagai / Global News

City officials say police are investigating after several headstones were vandalized at Union Cemetery in Calgary earlier this month.

“To have this happen is completely disrespectful,” said Gary Daudlin, cemetery supervisor at the City of Calgary. “I’m disturbed by it and I’m sure other people are.”

Daudlin said the vandalism happened in three sections of the cemetery sometime between July 2 and 4 and that work is underway to repair the monuments or put them back where they belong. 

If we can restore or repair them, we’ll try,” he said. “Some of them will be hand placed while others will need a crane truck.

“It’s really unnerving for us.”

Meanwhile, those who have written books on Union Cemetery said there’s a real historical significance to the area.

“It’s a touchstone of history,” said historical consultant Harry Sanders. “It’s as close as you can get to the individuals behind the history of our city and region.”

Sanders said he also used to organize walking tours through Union Cemetery for those interested in learning about Calgary’s past.

The Lougheeds are buried there, the Edworthies… John Ware was buried there and A.E. Cross of the Big Four who founded the brewery,” he said. 

“It’s like a road map of Calgary because the places that you know, you can find the graves of the people behind those things.”

City officials said they haven’t seen this kind of vandalism in a few years and that security and parks crews are working on additional security measures.

