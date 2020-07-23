Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in connection with Moose Lake, Man., homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 26-year-old man from Moose Lake has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a man's death earlier this week.
A 26-year-old man from Moose Lake has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a man's death earlier this week. Courtesy: RCMP

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a man from Moose Lake, Man. this week.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight Monday, where police say officers found two injured men.

Read more: Moose Lake, Man., disturbance call leads to homicide investigation

The men were taken to the nursing station, where police say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Trending Stories

Read more: Moose Lake, Man., disturbance call leads to homicide investigation

Police say an arrest was made Wednesday.

Roderick Jacob Nasekapow, 26, of Moose Lake, is charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Police say officers continue to investigate.

Manitoba RCMP ‘quite confident’ there’s evidence that may link home razed by fire to Portage la Prairie homicide
Manitoba RCMP ‘quite confident’ there’s evidence that may link home razed by fire to Portage la Prairie homicide

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPwinnipegWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPMoose LakeMoose Lake HomicideRoderick Jacob Nasekapow
Flyers
More weekly flyers