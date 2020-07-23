Charges laid in connection with Moose Lake, Man., homicide

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a man from Moose Lake, Man. this week.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight Monday, where police say officers found two injured men.
The men were taken to the nursing station, where police say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.
A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
Police say an arrest was made Wednesday.
Roderick Jacob Nasekapow, 26, of Moose Lake, is charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.
Police say officers continue to investigate.
