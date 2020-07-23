Charges laid in connection with Moose Lake, Man., homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with the death of a man from Moose Lake, Man. this week.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, around midnight Monday, where police say officers found two injured men.

The men were taken to the nursing station, where police say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead.

On July 20, two males were assaulted at a home in Moose Lake. A 26yo male died from his injuries, and a 21yo male is recovering. On July 22, #rcmpmb charged 26yo Roderick Nasekapow, with Manslaughter & Assault with a Weapon. He was remanded into custody. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2020

A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say an arrest was made Wednesday.

Roderick Jacob Nasekapow, 26, of Moose Lake, is charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Police say officers continue to investigate.

