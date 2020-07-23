Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

National contact tracing app begins beta testing after delay

By Staff The Canadian Press
COVID-19 contact tracing app launching nationwide
WATCH: COVID-19 contact tracing app launching nationwide

The federal government says a smartphone app meant to warn users if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is now in beta testing.

The app was supposed to be tried in Ontario starting early this month but the trial to look for bugs and other problems was delayed.

Read more: Coronavirus: Feds mum on launch date for contact-tracing app after Ontario pilot delayed

Now the Canadian Digital Service, an agency that puts federal services online, is asking people to sign up and try the app out.

Trending Stories

The COVID Alert app is supposed to track phones’ locations without collecting personal data anywhere centrally.

Then users can be told if their phones have recently been near the phone of a person who later volunteers that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement
Are there privacy concerns with Canada’s new COVID-19 contact tracing app?
Are there privacy concerns with Canada’s new COVID-19 contact tracing app?

In the test phase, the agency says the app will send false alerts just to make sure the system works.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCOVIDcontact tracingContact Tracing AppCoronvirus Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers