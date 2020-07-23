Officials demand funding for Ontario schools to reopen as government promises plan

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — With just six weeks left until Ontario students are set to return to class, parents, teachers and school boards are growing increasingly frustrated with a lack of details and funding for the safe reopening of schools.

The province promised Thursday that more clarity is coming next week, though Education Minister Stephen Lecce acknowledged that the government could be doing more.

The head of a school board west of Toronto says the province needs to provide more funding to do the job right.

Andrea Grebenc says the Halton District School Board is currently only expecting less than a million dollars in extra funding this year, which wouldn’t even cover a month’s worth of masks for staff.

With current levels, she says schools would only be able to open for three hours per day for five days per week.

She says the only way to improve that plan while keeping students from mixing too much would require more money.