Active coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region drop by 4 with 1,201 resolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 49 active coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is four fewer than the previous day.

One new case has been confirmed, but five cases are now considered resolved.

Waterloo Region has seen a total of 1,369 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, which includes 1,201 people who have recovered and 119 deaths.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Public health’s numbers show that among the active cases, 12 people are in hospital.

2:34 Myth-busting claims being made about face masks Myth-busting claims being made about face masks

An outbreak declared on July 13 continues at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge, where one staff member tested positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 103 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 38,210.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll remains a 2,755 as zero new deaths were reported.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.