Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Loblaw profits plunge amid coronavirus costs despite revenue surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Employee alleges Loblaws handled COVID-19 outbreak at store poorly
On May 11, a Loblaws grocery store in Toronto temporarily shut down after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. Vanessa, an employee at the store who tested positive, alleges that management handled the situation poorly.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says its net income plunged in the second quarter despite surging revenues because of COVID-19 related costs including a temporary pay boost for employees.

Canada’s largest grocer says its earnings attributable to shareholders fell 41 per cent to $169 million or 47 cents per diluted share from $286 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier.

READ MORE: Grocery store execs were in communication before canceling coronavirus pay, MPs told

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profits were $266 million or 74 cents per share, compared with $373 million or $1.01 per share in the prior year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Revenues for the three months ended June 13 increased 7.4 per cent to nearly $12 billion, from $11.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Trending Stories

Loblaw was expected to report 71 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $11.9 billion in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Loblaws employees say stores are handling COVID-19 unsafely, putting them at risk

The company says demand shifted during the quarter towards conventional store formats with the market division’s same-store sales increasing 18.8 per cent and the discount division up 4.9 per cent, while same-store drug division sales declined 1.1 per cent.

It spent $282 million during the quarter on safety measures for staff and customers with about $180 million in temporary pay premiums which included a one-time bonus for store and distribution centre colleagues of $25 million.

Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing
Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaLoblawLoblawsCOVID-19 in CanadaLoblaw Companiescoronavirus safetyLoblaws coronavirusgrocery store pay cutgrocery store safetyLoblaws pay cutpandemic pay cut
Flyers
More weekly flyers