Southwestern Public Health issues order to enforce self-isolation, quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, a new order will come into effect from Southwestern Public Health to enforce individual compliance with public health instructions aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In particular, the order aims to address issues with self-isolation or quarantine of people diagnosed with COVID-19; those with signs and symptoms who are awaiting test results; those who otherwise have reason to believe they have symptoms of COVID-19; or those who are a close contact of anyone who does.

The health unit has not explicitly said that any particular cases or incidents prompted the order. But medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock said the order gives health officials the authority to enforce best practices “should it be required.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Largely, the residents of this region have been doing what they can and should do. Most of us want to keep our friends, family and neighbours safe,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But occasionally, public health needs the legal means to enforce best practices related to infection prevention and control.”

As of July 22, Southwestern Public Health had reported 94 confirmed cases, including 81 considered “resolved,” and five deaths.

Today our Medical Officer of Health issued a Class Order Section 22 authorizing our health unit to enforce compliance with public health instructions, including self-isolation individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. Learn more: https://t.co/42bq3jrxmM pic.twitter.com/YLCdJzdLX8 — Southwestern Public Health (@SW_PublicHealth) July 23, 2020

The order, issued under section 22 of the province’s Health Protection and Promotion Act, covers Oxford County, Elgin County, and the City of St. Thomas. Public health instructions highlighted in the order include self-isolation, “keeping those around you safe from infection, staying away from vulnerable persons, and seeking prompt medical attention” if needed.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release, the health unit describes the order as a legal measure that “authorizes the health unit to enforce individual compliance with public health instructions.” Those who fail to comply “can be charged and fined up to $5,000 per day to every day the offence occurs or continues.”

The order is in place “until further notice.”