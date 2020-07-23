Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Provincial, federal governments to announce review of Nova Scotia shooting

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 8:33 am
Victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting march to demand public inquiry
WATCH: Calls for a public inquiry into the Nova Scotia shooting continue to grow. On Wednesday, families and supporters of the victims gathered in Bible Hill, N.S., to send a message to politicians who they say aren’t moving quickly enough.

After three months of planning, the Nova Scotia and Canadian governments are set to announce a “joint independent review” of the April mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia.

Bill Blair, federal minister of public safety, and Mark Furey, attorney general and minister of justice for Nova Scotia, will announce the review at a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: 37 Canadian senators sign letter for public inquiry into N.S. shooting

The announcement comes a day after 280 people, including family members of the victims, marched through Bible Hill, N.S., demanding a public inquiry into the incident.

Relatives carried signs in memory of each victim and chanted “we demand answers” as they walked the three blocks. Children carried photographs of lost grandmothers as their parents pushed them in strollers.

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed, said on Wednesday that he was concerned about the delay from both levels of government and the shifting language on the nature of the inquiry, including how Furey has referred to it as a review rather than an inquiry.

Graduates pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims
Graduates pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims

The families want hearings that are open, overseen by an independent party and include a detailed look at the police response, he said.

Trending Stories

“We deserve answers and the truth. We’re finished sitting back. It’s been three months now … We want a public inquiry,” he said.

The families of the 22 victims had an online meeting scheduled with Furey after the march on Wednesday, where they were informed that the province would make an announcement regarding an inquiry on Thursday.

Read more: ‘No confidential informants at issue’ in redacted RCMP documents related to N.S. shooting

The rampage began in Portapique, N.S., and ended roughly 100 kilometres away outside a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where the shooter was killed by police.

In the 13-hour period between April 18 and 19, the gunman killed 22 people, including an RCMP officer.

During the shootings, the killer wore an authentic police uniform and drove a replica police vehicle.

In the interim months, families of some of the victims have launched a class-action lawsuit against the RCMP, alleging the police force failed to protect their loved ones from the gunman.

The proposed class action alleges that even though the RCMP knew that a gunman with a prior history of violence was on the loose in Portapique, the police force failed to protect the public from the shooter and failed to adequately warn the public about the active shooter situation, in part because it didn’t issue a warning on the provincewide Alert Ready emergency system.

— With files from the Canadian Press

RCMPNova Scotia RCMPMass Shootingnova scotia shootingBill Blairclass-action lawsuitnova scotia mass shootingMark Fureyportapique shootingAlert Readybible hillEmergency Alert SystemNick Beaton
