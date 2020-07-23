Provincial, federal governments to announce review of Nova Scotia shooting

Send this page to someone via email

After three months of planning, the Nova Scotia and Canadian governments are set to announce a “joint independent review” of the April mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia.

Bill Blair, federal minister of public safety, and Mark Furey, attorney general and minister of justice for Nova Scotia, will announce the review at a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after 280 people, including family members of the victims, marched through Bible Hill, N.S., demanding a public inquiry into the incident.

Relatives carried signs in memory of each victim and chanted “we demand answers” as they walked the three blocks. Children carried photographs of lost grandmothers as their parents pushed them in strollers.

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed, said on Wednesday that he was concerned about the delay from both levels of government and the shifting language on the nature of the inquiry, including how Furey has referred to it as a review rather than an inquiry.

The families want hearings that are open, overseen by an independent party and include a detailed look at the police response, he said.

“We deserve answers and the truth. We’re finished sitting back. It’s been three months now … We want a public inquiry,” he said.

The families of the 22 victims had an online meeting scheduled with Furey after the march on Wednesday, where they were informed that the province would make an announcement regarding an inquiry on Thursday.

The rampage began in Portapique, N.S., and ended roughly 100 kilometres away outside a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where the shooter was killed by police.

In the 13-hour period between April 18 and 19, the gunman killed 22 people, including an RCMP officer.

During the shootings, the killer wore an authentic police uniform and drove a replica police vehicle.

In the interim months, families of some of the victims have launched a class-action lawsuit against the RCMP, alleging the police force failed to protect their loved ones from the gunman.

The proposed class action alleges that even though the RCMP knew that a gunman with a prior history of violence was on the loose in Portapique, the police force failed to protect the public from the shooter and failed to adequately warn the public about the active shooter situation, in part because it didn’t issue a warning on the provincewide Alert Ready emergency system.

— With files from the Canadian Press