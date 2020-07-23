Menu

Crime

Young girl stabbed in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Montreal police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 7:44 am
Montreal police are investigating the alleged stabbing of a six-year-old girl in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
Montreal police are investigating the alleged stabbing of a six-year-old girl in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after police say she was stabbed in an apartment in Montreal’s east end early Thursday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call alerted police to the incident at around 3 a.m.

When they arrived at the apartment, located on Desautels Street in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, officers reportedly found the girl with what Chevrefils described as “serious” stab wounds.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say

The girl was taken to hospital, where she is now reportedly in critical condition.

A 35-year-old woman was also found at the scene. According to Chevrefils, she is currently with investigators “to determine her implication in this event.” The woman’s relationship with the injured six-year-old is not currently known.

Story continues below advertisement

The crime scene has been protected while investigators piece together exactly what happened. Desautels Street was closed to traffic between Hochelaga Street and Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue for much of the early morning.

