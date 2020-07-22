Alberta records 133 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has confirmed a total of 133 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,251. Of those cases, 102 people are in hospital and 18 people are being treated in intensive care.

Two additional deaths have also been recorded in the province Wednesday. Alberta Health said two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s, died in connection to the outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

The provincial death toll now sits at 174.

As of July 22, the majority of active cases remain in Alberta’s major cities, with 635 cases in the Calgary zone and 236 cases in the Edmonton zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s Central zone has 153 cases while there are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the South zone and 86 cases in the North zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently an additional six cases in Alberta that are not linked to a particular zone.

3:04 Hinshaw, Kenney plead with young Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously as cases continue to rise Hinshaw, Kenney plead with young Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously as cases continue to rise

As cases continue to climb in the province, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has pleaded with residents to continue following public health measures amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I am very concerned by the continued rise in active cases,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference Tuesday. “[But] all is not lost. I believe we can turn this tide.”

Hinshaw also expressed her concern at the number of cases in the province where the source of transmission is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that [in] approximately half of our currently active cases… we don’t know what the source is, which means that there are likely more cases that aren’t diagnosed and so that actual number is likely greater than what we know about,” she said. So far, 8,436 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and 606,465 coronavirus tests have been completed. So far, 8,436 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and 606,465 coronavirus tests have been completed. View link »