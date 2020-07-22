Alberta records 133 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 2 additional deaths

Alberta has confirmed a total of 133 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,251. Of those cases, 102 people are in hospital and 18 people are being treated in intensive care.
Two additional deaths have also been recorded in the province Wednesday. Alberta Health said two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s, died in connection to the outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.
The provincial death toll now sits at 174.
Read more: Hinshaw pleads with Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously, ‘concerned by continued rise in active cases’
As of July 22, the majority of active cases remain in Alberta’s major cities, with 635 cases in the Calgary zone and 236 cases in the Edmonton zone.
Alberta’s Central zone has 153 cases while there are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the South zone and 86 cases in the North zone.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
There are currently an additional six cases in Alberta that are not linked to a particular zone.
As cases continue to climb in the province, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health has pleaded with residents to continue following public health measures amid the ongoing pandemic.
Hinshaw also expressed her concern at the number of cases in the province where the source of transmission is unknown.
Comments