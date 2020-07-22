OPP release photo of vehicle sought in Oneida homicide probe

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Ontario have issued a photograph of a suspect vehicle being sought in connection with a homicide investigation earlier this month on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation that has seen one person charged with murder.

Officers with the OPP and Oneida Police Department responded to a Clara Road address around 8:30 p.m. on July 13 for a reported homicide, and at the scene, located the body of 43-year-old Isaac John Doxtator of London, Ont.

Police said Doxtator had been shot.

Investigators have issued a plea to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a green, older-model Chevrolet Silverado they believe was involved in the homicide.

The truck, police said, has large side mirrors and is believed to have loose tires in its bed.

Few other details have been released regarding the connection of the vehicle to the homicide.

Police have already taken one person into custody in relation to the case, charging them with first-degree murder.

Harlo Cornelius, 43, of Oneida Nation was arrested the same day as the homicide and appeared in court the following day. He was remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

An obituary posted to the website of Elliott Madill Funeral Homes described Doxtator as a loving son, partner, and father to three children. He was also being remembered by his three siblings and his extended family, the obituary said.

A funeral service for Doxtator was scheduled for this past weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).