Nova Scotia releases plan for students to return to school in September

Nova Scotia announced on Wednesday that public school students across the province will return to class on Tuesday, Sept 8.

According to the province, the back to school plan is supported by public health, the IWK Health Centre and education partners.

“Children need safe and supportive learning environments and that means being back in school with their peers,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Childhood Development, at the press briefing.

“Our plan supports the full, safe return of students and staff, while allowing us to adapt how students will learn if anything changes.” Tweet This

The plan outlines public health guidelines and enhanced safety measures for students and staff. It also includes measures to enhance student learning.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, who was also at the press briefing said that the province’s current epidemiology shows that virus activity remains low in the province.

“Education leaders have developed a plan with appropriate public health measures for returning to the classroom,” said Strang. “I’m comfortable with our schools reopening and my public health team and I will continue to work with education leaders to keep our students, teachers and other school staff safe.”

In the meantime, government said it has invested $4 million to secure 14,000 computers to support student learning for those with limited or no access to technology.

In a statement, the province said that in September, students, families and staff can expect the following:

Regional Centres for Education and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien provincial will have plans to support enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and situations specific to schools in their area.

Classrooms to be reorganized to increase spacing.

Treating a class as a bubble, to minimize contact with other students.

Enhanced cleaning on school buses. All school bus riders and drivers will need to wear a mask.

All staff and students in high school will be required to wear a mask in school spaces where social distancing is not possible, for example hallways and common areas. Students and staff do not have to wear a mask in class, unless they want to, or if they are working with a student whose individual program plan requires a mask be worn.

Regular handwashing or hand sanitizing by students and staff before entering school for classes and throughout the day.

In-school assemblies and other large gatherings will not be permitted.

Cafeterias and school food programs will deliver food to students. Students will eat lunch at their desks.

Students will have the opportunity to engage in all subject areas, although some subject areas may look different.