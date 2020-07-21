Menu

Crime

RCMP seek witnesses of reported beach assault in Lake Country

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 4:25 pm
Police are calling for potential witnesses to come forward, who may have seen the assault.
Lake Country RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward who may have seen an assault at a beachfront on Sunday.

“RCMP is investigating after a woman reported she had been assaulted by two unknown assailants the previous evening,” said Corpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a release.

Read more: Lake Country man arrested for allegedly assaulting driver with bear spray

The woman told police that she was on a night stroll on the gravel trail near the 10600-block of Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country.

During her walk, she said two unknown assailants grabbed her from behind by her head and neck.

“The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and neck before managing to fight them off and flee the area,” Noseworthy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Missing Lake Country man located, is safe and sound, say RCMP

One attacker is described as wearing dark shorts and a dark hoodie and the second as wearing all dark clothing. Police say no further descriptions are available.

Lake Country RCMP ask anyone with information to contact them (250-766-2288) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).

Fire destroys home in Lake Country; 6 people displaced
