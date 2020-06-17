Body found at Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Country RCMP say an investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

The body was found at the summit of a popular hike in Lake Country, the Spion Kop Hiking Trail.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the Lake Country Fire Department assisted police in the recovery of the body, just after 9 a.m.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

Police say the man has been identified as a Lake Country man in his 30s.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police say they will not be releasing the man’s name at this time due to privacy for the deceased.

