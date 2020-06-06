Independent Investigations Office looking into RCMP Lake Country incident

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been opened involving a Lake Country resident and Lake Country RCMP.

RCMP officers received a call from a woman who was concerned for the health and well-being of a close family member who lives in Lake Country.

The calls became more urgent as the woman was no longer able to contact her family member and police say she provided information indicating his immediate safety was at risk.

“Investigators were able to determine where the man resided in the community. Front-line officers managed to gain entry into the man’s home,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, an RCMP media relations officer, in a release.

Police say they announced their presence and got a verbal response from the man.

“The man was located inside a bathroom in possession of an edged weapon,” said O’Donaghey.

“Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation, the man harmed himself.”

The man was then rushed to hospital for treatment.

The IIO BC is now investigating the incident, to determine whether the police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

